Activist wants info on hiring of lawyers for police service

News

Gary Griffith, former police commissioner, now political leader of the National Transformation Alliance. – Jeff K Mayers

UNC activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj has trained his guns on the hiring practices of former commissioner of police Gary Griffith.

In his recent request for information, Maharaj wants details of the hiring of external attorneys by the legal department of the police service.

A freedom of information request was sent to Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher on Monday.

The letter, written by attorney Jochelle Lootawan of Freedom Law Chambers, says until former commissioner Griffth “came on the scene,” legal advice and representation for the police service were provided by the Chief State Solicitor and the Solicitor General Department of the Office of the Attorney General.

This, the letter said, is so because 76(2) of the Constitution says the Attorney General shall be responsible for legal proceedings for and against the State, which will include the police service.

“This, therefore, breaches the Constitution and undermines the rule of law. It has set a dangerous precedent because it allows a CoP to retain a private legal army at his behest and under his control.”

The letter to the commissioner said the legal officers in the State’s legal departments are hired by the independent Judicial and Legal Service Commission and not “cherry-picked by the CoP.”

Maharaj claims to have been approached by police officers who are also attorneys who complained of being bypassed in favour of private lawyers recruited from outside the police service.

“Our client is concerned that a dangerous precedent was set when the former commissioner of police simply handpicked these lawyers without following any clear or proper procedure and the process was neither fair nor transparent in that there were no advertisements of the vacancies and police officers who are qualified attorneys never saw any notice advertisements or inviting applications.

“They were also not aware of any interviews that were conducted.”

The letter also said the lawyers in the legal department received a “relatively superior remuneration package.” It said it appeared the legal department of the police service “suddenly mushroomed and virtually created overnight.”

In his request, Maharaj wants correspondence or memoranda between the commissioner and the Attorney General on the practice, policy and justification for bypassing attorneys in the state departments and copies of contracts and names of those lawyers retained to provide legal advice and represent the police service, as well as the fees paid to them.