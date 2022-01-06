Activist not happy with covid19 policy at San Fernando school

News

Umar Abdullah –

SOCIAL activist Umar Abdullah and supporters from several NGOs have expressed concern at what he referred to as a “surprising and heartbreaking” covid19 policy being instituted at the Trinidad Muslim League (TML) primary school in San Fernando.

He charged that the TML board has created a safe zone at the school, at Farah Street. The board, he claims, has no authority to do so and he has called on them to reverse the decision.

On Wednesday, he and supporters dropped off letters to the school and then to the Ministry of Education office in San Fernando.

After leaving the school, the team headed to St Joseph to deliver a letter to TML president Farz Khan.

Abdullah said: “These so-called vaccines can cause serious health problems, including permanent injury or death…

“We oppose any attempt to discriminate against or prejudice any person who chooses not to be vaccinated.”

He recited several teachings from the Qur’an in support of his views.

Abdullah is head of the First Wave Movement as well as the Waajihatul Islaamiyyah (The Islamic Front).

He said from what he was told, workers at the school including two janitors were “forced” to take covid19 vaccines in order to continue to be allowed to work at the school.

Janitor Leanna Jankee told reporters she has three years’ service. She believes she was pressured into taking the covid19 vaccine, which she took on Monday.

Her co-worker Bishwatie Harripersad said that in a letter on December 21, workers were told to get vaccinated by January 3. She has been working at the school for 18 years.

“I did not take the vaccine and I stayed away yesterday and Monday.

“There are too many issues with the vaccine. I have seen and heard too many people complain about it. I am very sceptical, and I will not be taking it,” Harripersad said. “I will not be forced. I will decide what I should put in my body. God is my protector.”

Staff members were not at the school, and Newsday was unable to get a comment from principal Wahida Mohammed-Narine.