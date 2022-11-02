Active covid19 cases now at 375

News

Image courtesy CDC

THE Ministry of Health has reported 141 new covid19 infections and six deaths between October 26 and November 1.

In the previous seven-day period, there were 189 new cases and eight deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases this week is 20 and the seven-day average of covid-related deaths is one.

Last week, the averages were 27 new cases and one death per day.

Active cases now stand at 375, down 162 from 537 a week ago. There are 36 patients in hospital, down from 55.

The total number of covid deaths stands at 4,255.

Since the national vaccination programme began over a year ago, 717,678 people have been fully vaccinated, that is, an additional 64 over the past week.

So far, 169,088 people have had a booster shot – 72 more than last week. The percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated remained at 51.3 per cent for a second week.