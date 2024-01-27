Action in the gayelle at National Stickfighting prelims

Carnival

Two contestants engage in battle during the preliminary rounds. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Patrons came out in droves to the see the action at the preliminary round of the National Stickfighting Competition held at the Sangre Grande Recreation Ground on Ojoe Road. Drummers help build the energy of the event and invoke the fighting spirit in the competitors as they compete in the gayelle, a roped off fighting area.

Contestants square off during the preliminary rounds. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

An integral part in the gayelle, the drummers help create the warrior spirit for the stickfighters. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Patrons came out in their numbers to see action in the gayelle in Sangre Grande. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle