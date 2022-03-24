Acting prisons head: Seepersad’s recapture was real

News

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar – Photo by Roger Jacob

Acting Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar insists the recapture of 28-year-old escapee Anthony Seepersad was genuine.

He was found in the trunk of a car intercepted on Morne Coco Road, Digeo Martin, on Wednesday. A video of his recapture was widely circulated on social media.

On Thursday a report in another newspaper suggested Seepersad’s recapture may have been staged, saying the car used had been rented to the prison service by an Aranguez-based company

Contacted for comment, while he was reluctant to give much detail, Ramoutar said his first priority was to recapture Seepersad.

“The recapture was real, the escapee is in our custody, and that’s where I have my concern, and that’s all I can say.”

“The recapture is my focus – not the video.”

Asked whether the car in the video was rented to the prison service, Ramoutar declined comment.

A media release issued by the prison service on Thursday also denied reports that the event was staged.

Asked about the issue during a police media briefing on Thursday police public information officer ASP Sheridon Hill said the matter would be investigated.

He replied, “With respect to the information on whether the matter was staged or not, the police – apart from the police acting on the information – we will thoroughly investigate this matter, and if people are found to be in breach of the law, they will be prosecuted.”