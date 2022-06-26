Acting PM extends congratulations to Grenada’s new prime minister

News

ACTING Prime Minister Colm Imbert has extended congratulations to Grenada’s new prime minister, Dickon Mitchell.

Mitchell was sworn in as Grenada’s ninth Prime Minister two days ago after his National Democratic Congress (NDC) was victorious at last Thursday’s general election.

The 44-year-old attorney defeated five-term prime minister Keith Mitchell with the NDC taking nine of the 15 seats in the tri-island state.

A statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Saturday said Imbert sent a congratulatory letter to Mitchell on Friday in which he lauded “the successful conduct of the elections as a demonstration of Grenada’s commitment to norms of good governance.”

“Further, the acting Prime Minister reaffirmed the Trinidad and Tobago Government’s commitment to strengthening the bonds that exist between TT and Grenada and offered best wishes for successful tenure as Prime Minister of Grenada.