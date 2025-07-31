Griffith on dismissal of Hernandez's charges: God doesn't sleep Study says ChatGPT giving teens dangerous advice on drugs, alcohol and suicide Penny: July 27 memorial needed to mark coup’s significance Teemal reflected the best of T&amp;T—Browne Zimbabwe studies T&amp;T’s public sector reform model Laventille teen drowns in Chaguaramas
Local News

Acting head of the Prisons Service sent on vacation, not administrative leave

08 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
Promote your business with NAN

by Jensen La Vende

The Prison Of­fi­cers’ As­so­ci­a­tion has de­nied re­ports that Act­ing Pris­ons Com­mis­sion­er Car­los Cor­raspe has been placed on ad­min­is­tra­tive leave.

In­stead, the As­so­ci­a­tion said he had been sent on va­ca­tion, adding that of­fi­cers are en­cour­aged not to ac­cu­mu­late more than 90 days’ va­ca­tion, in keep­ing with es­tab­lished guide­lines.

In a me­dia re­lease, As­so­ci­a­tion pres­i­dent Ger­ard Gor­don urged the pub­lic and me­dia to treat mat­ters con­cern­ing the Prison Ser­vice with fair­ness, ac­cu­ra­cy, and re­spon­si­bil­i­ty.

“We strong­ly de­nounce the re­cent so­cial me­dia head­line sug­gest­ing that Mr. Cor­raspe has been sent on ad­min­is­tra­tive leave. This as­ser­tion is both in­ac­cu­rate and un­fair to the Gov­ern­ment of the Re­pub­lic of Trinidad and To­ba­go and to Mr. Cor­raspe him­self,” the state­ment read.

Gor­don stressed that the Prison Ser­vice, par­tic­u­lar­ly at this crit­i­cal time, re­quires steady lead­er­ship and fo­cused man­age­ment – qual­i­ties he said are up­held col­lec­tive­ly by the pro­fes­sion­al­ism and ded­i­ca­tion of all prison of­fi­cers.

“The Prison Of­fi­cers’ As­so­ci­a­tion reaf­firms its un­wa­ver­ing sup­port for all our mem­bers who con­tin­ue to serve with dili­gence and loy­al­ty to Trinidad and To­ba­go, re­gard­less of rank or as­sign­ment. We re­main com­mit­ted to work­ing with gov­ern­ment, man­age­ment, and civ­il so­ci­ety to en­sure the con­tin­ued safe­ty, se­cu­ri­ty, and sta­bil­i­ty of the Prison Ser­vice,” Gor­don added.

Support us

Related News

31 July 2025

Calypso fraternity mourns passing of Funny

04 August 2025

$700,000 pig herd

01 August 2025

'Plot to kill us!' 2 Teteron Barracks inmates fear for their lives

01 August 2025

SEWA TT gets $50,000 telecoms boost from CTSL