Acting head of the Prisons Service sent on vacation, not administrative leave
by Jensen La Vende
The Prison Officers’ Association has denied reports that Acting Prisons Commissioner Carlos Corraspe has been placed on administrative leave.
Instead, the Association said he had been sent on vacation, adding that officers are encouraged not to accumulate more than 90 days’ vacation, in keeping with established guidelines.
In a media release, Association president Gerard Gordon urged the public and media to treat matters concerning the Prison Service with fairness, accuracy, and responsibility.
“We strongly denounce the recent social media headline suggesting that Mr. Corraspe has been sent on administrative leave. This assertion is both inaccurate and unfair to the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and to Mr. Corraspe himself,” the statement read.
Gordon stressed that the Prison Service, particularly at this critical time, requires steady leadership and focused management – qualities he said are upheld collectively by the professionalism and dedication of all prison officers.
“The Prison Officers’ Association reaffirms its unwavering support for all our members who continue to serve with diligence and loyalty to Trinidad and Tobago, regardless of rank or assignment. We remain committed to working with government, management, and civil society to ensure the continued safety, security, and stability of the Prison Service,” Gordon added.