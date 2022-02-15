Acting CoP probes lack of masks at Naparima Bowl event

News

McDonald Jacob –

ACTING Commissioner of Police (CoP) McDonald Jacob told Newsday on Monday that the police were probing the circumstances of the Black 2 Blue event held last Friday at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, where many patrons were seen in video recordings as not wearing face masks as required by covid19 protocols for events held in designated safe zones.

Jacob said, “All promoters have a responsibility to ensure patrons adhere to covid19 regulations. That is to start with. The police who are present will enforce it.

“We will engage the senior supt in the Southern Division to get information about what occurred.”

Jacob aimed to find out where police officers had been posted at that event, whether on the inside or outside.

“So we’ll launch an investigation. We’ll ensure that things like that don’t happen again.”

Jacob urged better behaviour by patrons.

“We must be responsible people. Why is it every time we need to have a police presence to do what is right? What really is policing? Policing is me and you. Law enforcement is exclusive to us (officers) where we could arrest persons but policing is all of our business. So my call is for persons to be a little more responsible.”

He urged event organisers to ensure patrons adhere to covid19 protocols.

“However we will launch an investigation to find out what took place there (Naparima Bowl.) The promoters will be called in.

“Remember the police give persons permission and licences to hold events and adhering to the covid19 regulations is one of the conditions of the licence. If you violate this we will call you in and initially reprimand you, organise you to do certain things and if it continues where you are not being responsible…”

Jacob said likewise British football clubs control their premises to curb racist chants by football fans.

Jacob reiterated the role that organisers must take to ensure patrons follow covid19 rules.

He confirmed that event promoters hire the police to guard their premises but noted they were more often placed outside to act such as to protect cars rather than inside.

Asked about the need to enforce covid19 protocols, he said promoters may now need to hire more police officers at their events to monitor events inside inside.

“The senior supt will have consultations with the promoters and remind them and advise them and then we will be able to do closer monitoring of it.

“We have supervising officers who will pass in (to events) and it may entail them ensuring they have police officers on the inside which might be a little more costly to them.

“If the same promoters continue (to allow covid19 breaches) and they want further licences, we may have cause to refuse it.”