Acting CEO: WASA plans better response to water-supply disruption

FILE PHOTO: Desalcott managing director John Thompson, left, and WASA’s acting CEO Kelvin Romain at the press conference on Friday at the Ministry of Public Utilities in St Clair. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

ACTING Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) CEO Kelvin Romain said on Friday WASA is to adopt a different approach to tackle issues which cause disruptions in water supply to the public.

He made this comment during a visit to the Caroni water treatment plant to inspect repair work on a 48-inch transmission line that developed a leak on Wednesday.

The line was repaired on Thursday.

Romain told the media when the leak happened, WASA would have augmented its capacity to supply water to customers in areas that experienced a drop in water supply.

These steps included talking to stakeholders such as the Fire Service in terms of providing truck-borne water.

Romain said, “Going forward, we have activity for crisis management in WASA.”

He added, “I would want it to be more towards risk management and away from crisis management.”

Repairs to leak on the 48-inch line are classified as emergency work.

Romain said these incidents are unforeseen circumstances which WASA does its best to address whenever they arise.

He thanked customers for being patient as work continues to restore water to areas serviced by the plant. Romain identified health facilities, schools, government institutions and Port of Spain as priority areas.

In a statement on Wednesday, St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen suggested WASA should engage more private contractors for water-trucking services when incidents like this happen.

She called on Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and WASA to urgently communicate a plan of action to citizens to bring immediate relief whenever there is a disruption in their regular supply.

Among areas affected by the leak were Oropune Gardens, St Joseph, parts of St Augustine, Laventille, Port of Spain, Santa Cruz, St James and Cascade.