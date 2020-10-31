Aboud promoted to Court of Appeal

Aboud ob­tained a de­gree in Eng­lish Lit­er­a­ture from the Uni­ver­si­ty of West­ern On­tario and a post-grad­u­ate diplo­ma in In­ter­na­tion­al Re­la­tions from the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies (UWI) be­fore pur­su­ing a de­gree in law.