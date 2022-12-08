A$AP Rocky Teases Metro Boomin Collab Album & Amazon Music Performance

Amazon Music Live is teasing surprises on the upcoming A$AP Rocky performance on Thursday night.

The Platinum-selling artist will perform live after Amazon’s Thursday night football as the American football season heats up with just two months to go, and some of the biggest teams go head to head to the semi-finals.

On Thursday, Amazon Prime shared that the artist will be performing several of his hit songs, and he has a few surprises. Some fans are speculating that the surprise might be his rumored wife and mother of his child, Rihanna making a guest appearance, or maybe it has to do with his forthcoming album announcement.

Thursday night’s event is going to be hosted by 2 Chainz on Prime Video right after the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams game that plays off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

On Thursday, Rocky shared a countdown for his performance on Amazon Music. The artist recently released the music video for his latest track, “Shittin’ Me.” Rocky has been steadily releasing music over the last couple of weeks.

He was recently featured on Metro Boomin’s latest album, Heroes & Villains on the track “Feel the Fiyaaaah,” which featured late rapper Takeoff.

Speaking about Metro Boomin, Rocky recently disclosed that his next album will be very close to a collaborative effort with the super producer.

“I’m gonna put it to you like this: This next album needs to be just called Flacko Boomin, you hear me?” he said in a GQ magazine while making note of his colleague the late A$AP Yam’s influence on his relationship with the Atlanta producer.

He continued, “Yams linked me and Metro in 2012. This is before he’s working with a lot of people in Atlanta. He was still in college. A$AP Yams told me Metro was gonna be Metro. He was like, ‘This is the kid I’m telling you.’ So, Yams wanted this.”