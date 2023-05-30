A week later, still no update on CXC leak

News

CXC registrar Wayne Wesley during a conference at the Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain in April 2022. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ONE week after CXC announced it was investigating a major CSEC exam leak from an examination centre in Jamaica, there is still no word about who is responsible for the leak.

On May 17, the day of the exam, photos of CSEC Math Paper II began circulating online.

Two days later, CXC registrar Wayne Wesley announced the paper was being scrapped.

He said instead, marks will be used from the Paper I exam – set for June 13 – and marks from Paper III (school-based assessments) to determine students’ overall grades this year.

He confirmed the leak originated in Jamaica but did not identify the centre.

Since then, the Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC) – the regulatory board for exams in Jamaica – has said it is “relentlessly” investigating the “unscrupulous behaviour” which led to the leak.

Newsday sent questions via e-mail to CXC on May 22 and a follow-up e-mail on May 29 but got no response.

The questions were: “What efforts are being made to ensure that Paper I for math, or any other paper, does not get leaked? What assurance can be given to students? In the event that Paper I is leaked, how will students then be graded? Solely from SBAs? Has any one person or group of people yet been identified for leaking Paper II? If the people who did this are eventually identified, what penalties will they face?”

Jamaica’s Ministry of Education and Youth has not yet commented. Newsday also sent questions to Jamaica’s education minister Fayval Williams on May 22 and a follow-up on May 24 but got no response.

The questions were: “How do you feel about the country of origin for (the leak) being Jamaica? Are investigations still under way or has someone been identified? If identified, what penalties will they face?”

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness is also yet to comment on the issue. Newsday sent one question to the Office of the Prime Minister of Jamaica on May 24: “What are your thoughts on the recent CXC Math Paper II leak being traced to Jamaica?”

There was also no response to this question.

Parents and students have taken to social media calling on CXC to provide an update on the investigation.