A Sunday gallery: The Commonwealth Youth Games

News

Supporters raise a cheer to the TT team, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. –

TT is the first Caribbean country to host the Commonwealth Youth Games. With its signature energy and creativity, the organisers put on a grand opening ceremony showcasing 1,000 athletes from 70 countries at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Friday. Enjoy the highlights.

The delegation from Tu Valu parade proudly before local sport fans, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. –

The iconic puppets, first created by award winning mas man Peter Minshall, dance at the ceremony, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. –

Visitors support their athletes from the stand, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. –

Dancers take centre stage at the opening ceremoy, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. Photos by Angelo Marcelle –