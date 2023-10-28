A snapshot of Tobago’s J’Ouvert, Rhythm, Steel & Powder

News

PAY DE DEVIL: This red devil struck a scary pose for the camera with his pitch fork in tow. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Thousands of people turned out to celebrate J’Ouvert in Tobago on Saturday, as they revelled in oil, mud, paint and powder.

The Rhythm, Steel & Powder parade on Friday also saw a huge turnout of people bedecked in full costumes – masquerading as traditional sailors, devils and moko jumbies, to name a few.

This is the second year of the island’s October Carnival which takes place from October 27-29.

Newsday photographer Jeff Mayers captured these images reflecting the celebrations.

SKULLTASTIC: Mas creativity was on full display as this reveller posed for the camera showing off his black devil ensemble, accented with with skull accessories- Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

BLUEEEEEE: This reveller made sure to stay hydrated as he enjoyed the festivities covered in blue paint while holding his Blue Waters refreshment. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

CLEAN-UP WOMAN: This ‘Clean-up Woman’ was all smiles at the Tobago Dutty J’Ouvert. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

STRIKE A POSE: These revellers struck a pose for our Newsday camera. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

TURN IT UP: Fog Angels revellers danced along the streets with the music trucks during the band’s Turn It Up presentation. Fog Angels was the largest band along the parade route. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

TAKE A LIKKLE WINE: This reveller wasn’t shy to dance on a female friend during J’Ouvert celebrations in Tobago on Saturday. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

SPLASH OF COLOUR: These colourful patrons enjoyed the celebrations at the Tobago Dutty J’Ouvert celebrations held on Saturday at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

OIL DOWN: Covered in oil, this reveller shows off his dance moves at the Rhythm, Steel & Powder event. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

PATRIOTIC MOKO: This Moko jumbie outfitted is a costume that featured the national colours, red, white and black, was spotted at the Rhythm, Steel and Powder parade. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

WE NAH FRAID POWDER: Dancing to the steelpan music, these revellers show they came out to play mas and they definitely are not afraid of powder. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

PAN, SWEET PAN: Buccooneers Steel Orchestra entertained the crowd at the Rhythm, Steel & Powder parade on October 27. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

RHYTHM FUH SO: Revellers chipped along the parade to the beat of the Hands of Rhythm Drums at the Rhythm, Steel & Powder event. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers