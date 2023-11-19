A show of kindness for World Kindness Day

News

A satisfied customer purchases a handmade tote bag from the owner of Off The Hook DZigns, Sharlene Bramble (right) at the Ross ReThink and its non-profit arm, Band of Support, in their fourth annual observation of World Kindness Day.

Aimed at spreading the spirit of kindness amongst the national community, the week-long activities were the brainchild of the agency and transformation centre. The outreach initiatives were designed to inspire youth, small business owners and people from all walks of life.

This year’s celebreations embraced the theme, Kindness Starts with You.

Agency manager and band of support resource lead, Chester Parris, noted, “With initiatives like these, our intent is to inspire and remind everyone to be kind to themselves and each other. We can, in our own simple ways, start a ripple effect that will create the positive social change that we desire to see in Trinidad and Tobago. It truly begins with each of us owning that ‘first step of kindness’ today and every day.”

The team visited pupils at Newtown Girls’ RC Primary School on Maraval Road, Port of Spain, to spread the message of kindness.

Atiba McKenzie, owner of Rub That Flavours and Chilli Bibby Thrift Shop, discusses his products with this visitor to the Kindness MarKetplace.

Choosing an outdoor classroom setting infused with storytelling, interactive learning and candid conversations, Danielle Parkinson and Nesher Serrette encouraged the young students to consciously make kindness an important part of their daily lives. The school’s principal, Allison Nelson-Ramah, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the engagement, which tangible inspired the young and impressionable minds.

The agency hosted the World Kindness Day apex event at their offices with servings of kindness in the form of free doubles from popular vendor Pepper Spot, generous servings of fried chicken from KFC, delectable desserts, entertaining games, and giveaways by Subway, Blue Waters and Xtra Foods Supermarket.

There was also a Kindness Marketplace where everyone showed support by buying items from young and upcoming artisan vendors. Selling a cornucopia of unique items were Sharlene Bramble, Darlene Ramdin, Atiba MacKenzie (Rub That Flavours and Chilli Bibby Thrift Shop), In the Light Designs, Roxy’s Designs, Nailah’s Designs and Good Juices.

Sharlene Bramble, owner of Off The Hook Dzigns which creates unique handbags, pouches, canvas totes and neck collars, “This was my first introduction to World Kindness Day, and I had a really great time. The response to my products was unbelievable. This exposure has taken me one step closer to achieving my business goals in terms of establishing a store and expanding across the country and region. Ross has showed us that kindness is a great mechanism to lift each other up make our world better.”

