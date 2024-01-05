A nation remembers Charles, Panday

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley signs the condolence book on Thursday at the Assembly Legislature Building in Scarborough, Tobago opened in honour of former prime minister Basdeo Panday who died on Monday. -Photo courtesy THA

Trinidad and Tobago mourns the deaths of the country’s fifth prime minister Basdeo Panday and its first Tobago House of Assembly chief secretary Hochoy Charles. Panday, 90, died in the US on January 1, and Charles, 77, passed away in Tobago on December 31. Newsday shares highlights of Charles’ funeral and the signing of condolence books in honour of him and Panday at venues in Tobago on January 4. Dignitaries also signed condolence books in honour of Panday in Trinidad.

San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris waits his turn to sign the condolence book at City Hall in San Fernando on Thursday in memory of Basdeo Panday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Former media magnate Ken Gordon signs the condolence book for Basdeo Panday at the rotunda, Red House on Thursday. – Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

Chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Josiah Austin signs the condolence book for Basdeo Panday on Thursday at the lobby of the corporation’s head office – Photo by Roger Jacob

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley signs the condolence book on Thursday at the Assembly Legislature Building in Scarborough in memory of former THA chief secretary Hochoy Charles, who is seen in the framed photo on the table. – Photo courtesy THA

Mourners at the funeral on Thursday for former THA chief secretary Hochoy Charles at the Shaw Park Complex in Tobago. – Photo courtesy THA