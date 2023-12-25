A look at a Trinidad and Tobago Christmas

News

Santa Claus with three-month-old Kaylee Kimkeran of Rousillac, at the Gulf City Mall La Romain on Christmas Eve. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

The Nativity scene is seen on this display at the Falls in West Mall, over the Christmas weekend. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Police on mobile patrol along Charlotte Street in Port of Spain on Christmas Eve. – Photo by Roger Jacob

UNMERRY CHRISTMAS DAY: Street dwellers on the pavement on Independence Square in Port of Spain on Christmas Day. – Photo by Roger Jacob

SANTA TERRENCE: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh with Camille Diaz and her newborn baby son alongside Davlin Thomas, NCRHA CEO , right, on Christmas Day at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. – Photo by Roger Jacob