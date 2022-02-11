963 new covid19 cases, 6 more deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC

THE MINISTRY of Health, in its 4 pm update on Friday, reports 963 new covid19 cases from test samples collected over a six-day period. There have also been six new covid19-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said the six deaths included one elderly man, three elderly women, and a middle aged man and woman. To date, 3,507 people have died after contracting the virus in Trinidad and Tobago.

The update said five of the deceased had co-morbidities which included diabetes, hypertension and asthma. One of the deceased had no co-morbidities.

The 963 new cases are from samples taken between February 5 and 10. To date, 119,226 people have tested positive for the virus in TT.

The update said 52 people have been discharged from hospital in the last day leaving 349 still hospitalised. Of those, 17 are in the intensive-care unit and one in the high-dependency unit. There are still 19,879 people in home self isolation after 683 more have recovered. There are now 76 in step-down facilities and 42 in state-supervised quarantine facilities.

The update said there are 697,112 people vaccinated with 119,662 having received their booster doses. This represents a vaccinated rate of 49.8 per cent of the population.