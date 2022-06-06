96 covid19 cases, five deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC.

There are 96 additional covid19 cases as of Monday afternoon.

The Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update on Monday said the cases were detected from samples collected between June 3 and June 5.

These cases have brought the total number of active covid cases to 8,213.

It was also reported that there were five covid19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,943.

These deaths were two elderly men, an elderly woman and two middle-aged men.

The comorbidities among those who died include diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, haematological disease and cancer. Three of those who died had multiple comorbidities and two had one comorbidity.

As of Monday afternoon, it was reported that 712,777 people were fully vaccinated and 687,223 people had received their first dose or no dose of a vaccine.

The update also reported that 160,064 booster doses have been administered.

The update said 150,789 patients have recovered from the coronavirus.

Ten people have been discharged from public health facilities and 233 recovered community cases.

As of Monday afternoon there were 161 patients in hospital, 8,044 people in home self-isolation and no patients in step-down facilities.