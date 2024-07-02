95% of Tobago customers get back electricity supply

News

Power lines and a tree on the L’Anse Fourmi/Charlotteville link road in Tobago after the passage of hurricane Beryl on July 1. – Photo by Darren Bahaw

THE Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) said it is nearing completion of the restoration of the electricity supply across the country after the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The hurricane brushed past Tobago on July 1.

In a news release on July 2, T&TEC said electricity had been restored to all affected areas in Trinidad and to approximately 95 per cent of affected customers in Tobago.

Eleven area reports are still outstanding on the island.

The release said the largest community still affected is L’Anse Fourmi, where a landslide is preventing access to a fallen overhead line, and 12 individual reports are being addressed.

“Three crews from Trinidad will arrive in Tobago today to lend additional support to the restoration efforts.”

The areas in Tobago still without an electricity supply are: Parts of Mason Hall

Moriah

Goodwood

Mt St George

L’Anse Fourmi

Argyle

Belle Garden