9-year-old believed drowned in Toco

Coast guard divers were up to press time searching for the body of a nine-year-old child who disappeared under the sea while bathing with friends and family in Toco on Sunday.

The child’s name was given as Omarie Providence of Picton Road, Laventille.

Details were very sketchy at 5.30 pm. but Newsday was told that the child was bathing with friends and family at Mission Beach when at about 1.30 pm, when the child got into difficulties, went underwater and did not resurface.

An alarm was raised but despite several frantic searches, the child was not found. Fishermen and bathers were said to be assisting Coast Guard divers in the search for her body.