9 deaths, 359 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported nine deaths and 359 new covid19 cases on Monday.

In its 4 pm update, it said the number of deaths to date is now 3,404. Of those, 203 were fully vaccinated, 2,754 were not.

Of the nine people who died, the ministry said six had multiple comorbidities, two had one comorbidity each, and one had no known medical condition.

It said there are 19,841 active cases with 498 patients hospitalised.

The ministry said 690,218 people are fully vaccinated which represents 49.3 per cent of the population.

Of the people in hospital, 15.5 per cent of the patients are fully vaccinated while 84.5 per cent are not.