9 covid19 deaths, 756 new cases

Image courtesy CDC

After Tuesday’s jump in the number of deaths, the number of deaths reported on Wednesday is back to single digits. Nine deaths have brought the covid19 death toll to 3,495, including a young adult female.

Another 756 covid19 cases were reported from samples taken between Friday and Tuesday. The number of active cases is now 21,629.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were four elderly men, three elderly women, one middle-aged woman, and one young adult woman. It said four of these people had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, a history of strokes, obesity, heart disease, schizophrenia, and asthma. Four people each had only one comorbidity, and one person had no known medical condition.

Since March 2020, there have been 117,525 cases of covid19, of which 93,035 have recovered.

There are 352 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 83 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 13 in the intensive care unit and five in the high dependency unit. There are 37 people at the Caura Hospital, 54 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 44 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 59 at the Arima General Hospital, 33 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 27 at the St James Medical Complex, 15 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and none at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 78 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 20 at UWI Debe, six at UTT Valsayn, 27 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 17 at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva Field Hospital, eight at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 36 people in state quarantine facilities, and 20,443 people in home self-isolation. There are 634 recovered community cases and 33 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 84.1 per cent or 12,164 of 14,465 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to January 19.

It said of the 3,358 deaths up to last Thursday, 216 were vaccinated, 2,827 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 696,200 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 703,800 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 49.7 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 682,925.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 642,218, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 53,982.

A total of 117,575 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 590,637, of which 265,203 were done at private facilities and 324,434 were done at public facilities.