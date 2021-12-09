857 new covid19 cases, 16 deaths recorded

News

Image courtesy CDC

A young adult woman was among the 16 covid19 deaths reported on Thursday. This brings the death toll to 2,336.

An additional 857 new cases were recorded from samples taken between Monday and Wednesday. This is the third-highest number recorded over the past 14 days.

There are 13,696 active cases.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Thursday said the people who died were six elderly men, four elderly women, four middle-aged men, one middle-aged woman, and one young adult woman.

Nine people had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease, and a history of strokes. Three people had one comorbidity – diabetes or cancer, while four people had no known comorbidity.

Since March 2020, there have been 78,339 cases, of which 62,307 people have recovered.

The release said 89.0 per cent (6,789 of 7,626 patients) of those in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated. This is based on data from July 22-November 24.

There are 507 people in hospital. Of these, 93 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 24 in the intensive care unit and 26 in the high dependency unit. There are 75 at the Caura Hospital, 42 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 22 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 71 at the Arima General Hospital, 94 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 52 at the St James Medical Complex, 51 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and seven at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 146 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 47 at UWI Debe, 27 at UTT Valsayn, 28 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 26 at the Port of Spain field hospital, ten at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, eight at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 94 people in state quarantine facilities, and 12,186 in home self-isolation. There are 293 recovered community cases and 83 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Thursday at 4 pm, 651,498 people had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen, out of an eligible population of 1.1 million people. Of these, 120,100 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 414,761 received Sinopharm, and 116,637 received Pfizer.

The number of people who had received their second dose was 606,700.

The number of people who had taken the onedose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 45,452.

The total number of fully vaccinated people was 652,152.

A total of 37,571 people have received an additional primary dose.

The total tested to date at both public and private facilities is 468,895. Of these 203,255 were done at private facilities.