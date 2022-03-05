84 covid19 relief cheques uncollected

News

People who were negatively affected by the pandemic and were given social assistance are being urged to collect their cheques from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis said 84 cheques were at the ministry to be collected.

She was responding to a question from Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit n the House of Representatives on Friday.

Robinson-Regis said as of February 8, the ministry has 84 uncollected cheques from its covid19 income support grant.

“Advertisements on the ministry’s social media platforms, website and print newspapers have indicated the names of the recipients of those cheques and the time collection (for those cheques).”

Robinson-Regis added, “This information was shared with communications practitioners to be disseminated on their respective platforms and networks.

The grants of varying sums were given to people who were temporarily left unemployed as several sector of business were ordered closed and to assist people pay rent among other categories.

In response to an earlier question from Naparima MP Rodney Charles, Robinson-Regis said the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry has done some preliminary works on landslips along Sahai Trace, Princes Town.

The estimated cost to resolve these landslips is $2.2 million. Outside of any unforeseen circumstances, Robinson-Regis said the ministry estimates this work could be completed within two to three months.