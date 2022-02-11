83 bands sign up for Pan Trinbago events

News

FILE: A basswoman from Desperadoes steelband performs at the 2019 Panorama semis in the Queen;s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Pan events for A Taste of Carnival begin with auditions for small and single pan bands on February 11 in the Southern Region, in the Eastern Region on February 12 and Northern Region on February13. –

Pan Trinbago’s Taste of Carnival 2022 events have attracted 83 steelbands from across the small, medium, large and single pan band categories.

Pan Trinbago said 16 large, 23 medium, 23 small and 27 single pan bands will audition for places in the two events it will be hosting from this weekend.

The first event, Pan in De Sancoche, is scheduled for February 19, with the second, Musical Showdown in De Big Yard, on February 26.

Both events will be staged the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Starting time is 5 pm and 4 pm respectively, Pan Trinbago said in a media release.

Pan in De Sancoche is open to single pan and small conventional bands. The production will comprise a “little bit of this and a little bit of that featuring pan, traditional mas and old-time calypsoes,” Pan Trinbago said. Bands in this grouping will perform old-time calypsoes. There will be only Grand Stand seating for this event.

The other event which takes place on Carnival Saturday (February 26) will feature the medium and large conventional bands with each band performing two songs – a Panorama-type arrangement and a Bomb tune, totalling not more than 15 minutes, the release said.

Prizes, including People’s Choice, Best Performing Band and Best Flag Waver, will also be awarded.

Seating accommodation will include the pods comprising six or nine people in Carnival City (formerly North Stand area) and in the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah.

All venues are safe zones and are open to fully-vaccinated patrons and artistes only. National covid19 protocols apply.