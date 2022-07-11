81 new covid cases, no deaths, hospitalisations continue to decline

News

Image courtesy CDC

NO ONE DIED from covid19 between Saturday and Sunday, and hospitalisations continue on a gradual downward trend. This was reported by the Ministry of Health in its daily update on Sunday.

The ministry said 87 people are in hospital, with 31 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 25 at Augustus Long Hospital, 11 at St James Medical Complex, eight at Caura Hospital, six at Arima General Hospital, five at Scarborough Regional Hospital and one at Scarborough General Hospital.

Among those in the Couva hospital, three are in the high-dependency unit.

For the past week, hospitalisations have seen a consistent decline, going from 101 on July 3 to 92 on July 7 and 8.

There were 81 new cases from samples taken between July 8 and 9, raising the total number of cases since March 12, 2020 to 168,237. The death toll is 4,027.

There were 111 recovered community cases, and eight people were discharged from public health facilities. There are 6,018 people in home self-isolation.

Vaccinations remain consistent with a 51 per cent vaccination rate, while 166,612 people have received booster shots.