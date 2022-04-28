802 new covid19 cases, two new deaths

News

The Ministry of Health has reported that there are 802 additional covid19 cases as of Thursday afternoon.

The ministry’s 4 pm update said the additional cases were from samples obtained between April 25 and 27.

They bring the number of active cases to 8,148.

This is the highest number of reported cases for the week thus far.

Last week the number of cases showed a steady increase, with the highest number –546 – being reported last Thursday.

The update also reported that there have been two new deaths, bringing the total number of covid19-related deaths to 3,821.

The two latest deaths were those of an elderly man and an elderly woman. Both had multiple comorbidities, with some of the comorbidities being hypertension, diabetes, urological disease, asthma, autoimmune disorder and endocrine disorder.

As of Thursday afternoon it was also reported that 711,166 people were fully vaccinated and 688,834 people had received their first dose or no dose of a vaccine.

It was also reported that 150,338 boosters have been administered.

The release also noted that 134,973 people have recovered from coronavirus, 11 people were discharged from public health facilities and there were 278 recovered community cases.

These are people who tested positive and went into self-isolation, but later met the discharge criteria.

There were also 169 patients in hospital, 7,961 people in home self-isolation and no one in step-down facilities.