80% of teachers support half-day work in Tobago

TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts.

Eighty per cent of teachers in Tobago have supported the call by the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), says its Tobago officer Bradon Roberts.

This followed the union’s call for teachers to skip the morning session of school and turn up only for the afternoon.

It was intended as a protest against the Chief Personnel Officer’s (CPO’s) four per cent salary increase offer for the years 2014-2019.

Speaking with Newsday, Roberts said the figure was preliminary and was still being tabulated.

“The reports so far suggest a similar 80 per cent support, as it was the last time. Numbers are still coming in.”

The THA Division of Education, Research and Technology has not yet released any figures.