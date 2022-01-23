8 covid19 deaths, 705 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health in its Saturday’s 4 pm health update reported eight covid19 deaths and 705 new cases.

The total deaths to date is now 3,286. The deceased were four elderly males, one elderly female and three middle-aged males, all of whom presented comorbidities which included diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, lung disease, and a history of strokes.

The ministry said the new covid19 cases were positive samples taken between January 15-21 and not over the last 24 hours.

It added patients in hospital were 438, patients in step-down facilities were 109 and patients in home isolation were 17,142.

The release said a83,952 people have recovered. There have been 484 recovered community cases and 68 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The number of people fully vaccinated was 684,018 or 48.9 per cent of the population.

People with the first dose of the two-dose regimen was 677,726, people vaccinated with the second dose of the two-dose regimen was 631,384, people vaccinated under the single-dose regimen was 52,634 and total boosters administered were 104,549.