8 cops detained for questioning in firearms probe

News

File photo/Roger Jacob

Eight police officers have been detained in an ongoing investigation into bribes for firearm licences.

Investigators assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau, led by Snr Supt Suzette Martin, made the arrests on Wednesday in a series of co-ordinated operations.

Reliable sources said the officers have not been charged with any offence and are expected to be interviewed in the presence of their attorneys.

The investigation is focused on the approval of variations where firearm licence holders were able to obtain multiple weapons.

A release from the police on Wednesday confirmed the arrests but noted “the investigation is currently underway and further information will be shared as it becomes available.”

The Police Service Commission, under former chairman Bliss Seepersad, had authorised an investigation, spearheaded by retired Appeal Court judge Stanley John, into allegations of corruption in the granting of firearms by police.

The Prime Minister, as chair of the National Security Council, also had a previous report into the granting of firearms, and a third audit was commissioned by the Ministry of National Security using three retired police officers to review the operations and processes of granting firearms licences.

In 2021, retired ACP Wellington Virgil, retired ACP Raymond Craig, retired Insp Lennard Charles and others were appointed to do an audit of the firearm department and its licensing regime, operations and portfolio, and the firearm users’ licences which had been legally issued and distributed in the country.

That report has been submitted to Dr Rowley.

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith got an injunction from the High Court last December preventing Rowley from disclosing that report to Parliament.

Last May, two senior officers who were assigned to the Firearms Unit were charged with a total of 15 criminal offences linked to approving firearms licences without authority.

The officers, ASP Aaron Beddoe and Sgt David Swanson, 45, of Oropune Gardens, Piarco, were charged with misbehaviour in public office by conspiring with other people between February and April 2021 to approve variation letters for licensed firearm holders to purchase additional firearms and ammunition.

Beddoe, 56, of Riverside Road was charged with six offences while Swanson was charged with nine offences.