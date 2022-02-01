8 additional deaths, 470 new covid19 cases

News

Eight more people have died as a result of complications associated with the covid19 virus.

The Ministry of Health said on Tuesday the deceased are six elderly men, one elderly woman and a middle-aged man.

Some of the comorbidities among them included diabetes, hypertension, lung disease, heart disease, Parkinson’s disease and a history of strokes.

Two people had multiple comorbidities, four each had only one comorbidity, and two had no known medical conditions.

The total number of covid19 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon was 3,412.

There were also 470 additional covid19 cases.

The ministry also reported that the total number of active cases was 19,587.

For the last week of January the number of covid19 cases showed a general upward trend until the highest figure for the week on January 29 – 1,081 was reported, after which there was an overall decline with 449 cases being reported on January 30, and 359 cases being reported on January 31.

The update also said 89,020 people recovered from the coronavirus and 51 people were discharged from public health facilities.

There were also 665 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are people who tested positive for covid19 and placed in self-isolation but later met the discharge criteria and were allowed to be released.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 691,340 people were fully vaccinated while 708,660 people received their first dose or no dose of the vaccine.

The update also reported that there are 395 covid19 patients in the hospital, 92 patients in step-down facilities and 18,630 people in home self-isolation.