763 more covid19 cases, 24 deaths

Photo courtesy CDC.

The Ministry of Health has recorded another 24 covid19 deaths, reaching a total of 2,158 on Tuesday, with 763 new cases also reported.

There are 10,840 active cases.

The data reported reflects samples taken between November 27 and 29.

The 4 pm update said 58,363 patients have recovered and 531 are in hospital.

It said 184 are in step-down facilities, 86 are in state quarantine, and 9,362 are in self-isolation.

There have been 71,361 covid19 cases since the arrival of the virus in Trinidad and Tobago in March 2020.

It said the number of people vaccinated with the first dose of a two-dose regime is 645,135. The number of people vaccinated with their second dose is 600,408, with 43,274 given a single-dose regimen, and 643,682 are fully vaccinated.

A total of 24,207 people have received an additional primary dose.

The update said the percentage of patients in the parallel healthcare system who are not fully vaccinated is 90.9 per cent, which is 5,726 of 6,302.