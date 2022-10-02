$75m to fix potholes, says budget

News

A sign is placed over a pothole on Southern Main Road, Aranguez by the Aranjuez Hardware and the Aranguez Taxi Association in September. – AYANNA KINSALE

SOME $75 million was allocated in the budget to fix potholes under a vote for the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT), according to Infrastructure Development Fund documents published online after last Monday’s presentation to the House of Representatives by Finance Minister Colm Imbert. The ministry received other allocations. These included $110 million for major road construction/rehabilitation, $48 million for a vehicular and pedestrian bridge at Diego Martin, $50 million for a Port of Spain to east west corridor transportation project, $80 million each for bridge and landslip repairs, $75 million for the Churchill Roosevelt Highway Extension, $55 million for the Valencia to Toco Road and $170 million for the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension.

The ministry also gets $17 million for flood mitigation, $18 million for drainage channels upgrade and $18 million for a Moruga fishing port. Some $74 million to MOWT for coastal protection includes $11 million each for Cap de Ville and Matelot, $15 million for Mayaro/Guayaguayare and $10 million for the Paria Main Road.

Some $5 million was allocated to upgrade the Scarborough Port (Tobago) berthing facilities.

The Office of the Prime Minister was allocated funds to build several libraries nationwide. These are at Chaguanas ($5 million), Mayaro ($2 million), Diego Martin ($8 million) and La Horquetta ($10 million), plus the restoration of the Heritage Library ($2.75 million) which also gets $1 million for refurbishment.

The Ministry of Finance has a $200 million allocation for construction of the ANR Robinson Airport terminal and facilities, after $63 million and $60 million were given for the two years prior respectively. The Ministry of Health has an allocation for the redevelopment of the Port of Spain General Hospital of $80 million, following $80 million given last year and $24 million in 2021.

Under the Ministry of Public Administration $10 million is allocated to develop the Arima Administrative Complex, with $2 million to upgrade the Tunapuna Administrative Complex.

The Ministry of Trade was allocated $62 million for construction of the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate (on top of $88 million given last year).

The Ministry of Housing got $94 million for community development, including urban development ($20 million) and revitalisation ($74 million).

The Ministry of Planning was allocated $20 million for construction of a ministry tower, plus $2 million to refurbish the mews building at Mille Fleurs.

Some $54 million allocated to the police service included $10 million for construction of Carenage Police Station (after $40 million given before) and $8 million for a riverine/coastal unit for that station. The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service was allocated $31 million to build apprenticeship centres, $15 million each to refurbish apprenticeship centres and youth training centres, $30 million for Civilian Conservation Corps centres, plus $5 million each for a farm school at Moruga and a youth business park. The Ministry of Tourism and Culture was allocated $7 million for an Ariapita Avenue Enhancement Project (on top of $2 million given last year), $5 million to renovate the National Museum/Art Gallery, $6 million for a Desperadoes Pan Theatre, $4 million for a Grand Stand (Queen’s Park Savannah) upgrade, $2 million for Naparima Bowl and $3 million for NAPA.

The Ministry of Sport gets $30 million to redevelop Skinner Park, $15 million to upgrade Dwight Yorke Stadium, $30 million to upgrade multi purpose stadia and $12 million to upgrade corporation grounds.