$72 million in marijuana seized in Barbados after leaving Trinidad and Tobago

Over $72 million worth of marijuana which left Trinidad and Tobago for Barbados was seized by Bajan authorities on July 29. – Photo courtesy TTPS

A year-long joint operation between the local police and Barbados police led to the seizure of over $72 million worth of marijuana and the arrest of a Colombian national.

A release from the police said since June 2020 local intelligence officers began surveillance of a suspected drug trafficker based in Central Trinidad with regional and international connections.

Investigations showed the suspect and another man left Trinidad and Tobago (TT) on a flight to Barbados in late June 2020 and Bajan authorities were alerted.

On July 29, a shipment of marijuana arrived in Barbados from TT and stored in a stash house. Bajan authorities raided the stash house where they seized 481 kilogrammes of marijuana with an estimated street value of $72, 063, 420.

The Colombian national was held during the raid.