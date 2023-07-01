7 people charged for drugs, gun offences

News

Gun seized by Southern Division police. –

Seven people were arrested and charged, one for gun possession and six for drug-related offences, by Southern Division police on Thursday.

Three men, all from San Fernando, were each charged for cocaine possession. One of them received an additional charge of resisting arrest.

A 39-year-old Cocoyea man and a 59-year-old woman from San Fernando were charged separately for cocaine possession and trafficking offences, while a 28-year-old man from San Fernando was charged for cannabis possession.

A 32-year-old man from Cocoyea Village was charged for possession of a prohibited animal without a permit.

The exercise, which took place between 10 am and 9 pm was coordinated by Snr Supt Smith, ASP Jaikaran, Insp Ramlogan, Sgts Joseph, and Mason and directly supervised by acting Cpls Phoolchan and Legendre. It included members of the Southern

Division Task Force and Canine Unit.

This exercise followed a firearm seizure the week before when acting Cpl Legendre went to a bushy area near an abandoned market stall along the M1 Tasker Road in Princes Town where he recovered a green, grey, orange, and black Mac-11 firearm. Inquiries into the find are continuing.