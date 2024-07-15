7 honoured by Hugh Wooding at 50th anniversary gala

News

From left, Rolston Nelson, Andrew Brurgess, Susan Francois, Judith Sobion, Israel Khan and Kenneth Benjamin with their awards at the Hugh Wooding Law School 50th anniversary gala on Saturday, at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, St Ann’s, Port of Spain. – Photo by Darren Bahaw

The Hugh Wooding Law School culminated it’s 50th anniversary celebrations on July 13 with a gala dinner and awards function at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, St Ann’s, Port of Spain.

Seven graduates who have distinguished themselves in the field of law were honoured and applauded by a packed ballroom of judges, magistrates, masters, and lawyers from around the region.

President of the Criminal Bar Association Israel Khan with his award at the Hugh Wooding Law School’s 50th anniversary gala and award ceremony at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, St Ann’s, Port of Spain, on Saturday. – Photo by Darren Bahaw

President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Adrian Saunders was the only recipient who was unavoidably absent. CCJ judge Maureen Rajnauth-Lee accepted his award in the form of a crystal gavel.

Retired chief justice of Belize Kenneth Benjamin, who was born in Guyana, CCJ judge Andrew Burgess, of Barbados, retired CCJ judge Rolston Nelson, of TT and president of the Criminal Bar Association Israel Khan were present to accept their awards from principal of the law school Miriam Samaru.

Former director of the Financial Intelligence Unit of TT Susan Francois accepted an award for her sister Dana Seetahal at the Hugh Wooding Law School’s 50th anniversary gala and award ceremony at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, St Ann’s, Port of Spain, on Saturday. – Photo by Darren Bahaw

Former special prosecutor Dana Seetahal, who was murdered in 2014, and former PNM attorney general Keith Sobion were also honoured posthumously.

Retired director of the Financial Intelligence Unit and former registrar general of TT Susan Francois accepted the award on behalf of Seetahal, her elder sister.

Sobion’s widow, Judith Sobion, accepted the award for her husband who died in 2008.