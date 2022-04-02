7 gamblers, limers shot during robbery attempt in Point Fortin

News

The area where seven people were shot and wounded at 17th Street, Techier Village, Point Fortin early Friday morning. – LINCOLN HOLDER

An ex-Presentation College, San Fernando footballer was among seven people wounded in an early-morning shooting on Friday in Point Fortin.

Ackeel “Hulk” Jacob, 21, was shot in both legs, his mother Shelly Ann Jacob- Lawrence told Newsday.

“A bullet is lodged in his left leg, and it is touching a nerve, the doctors say. For the time being, they cannot do any surgery. He is in a stable condition,” she said.

She added that Jacob was awaiting a call from the National Under-23 football team for trials.

He was also set to start temporary work soon at a company in Point Lisas.

Police said, at around 3 am on Friday a group of men were liming and gambling at the side of a house at 17th Street Techier Village in Point Fortin. Gunmen ambushed them and announced a hold-up.

The group, including Jacob, began running off in different directions, and the gunmen opened fire hitting the seven.

SHOT: Ackeel “Hulk” Jacob. –

Jacob lives at 15th Street, and another victim Rowstin “Rawlo” Alexander, 33, at 14th Street, both in Techier Village.

Three victims, Nico Alexander, 28, Dennie John, 30, and Sheron “Yappie” Gerald, 22, live at Mora Village.

Kareem “Creame” Williams, 33, who lives alone in an area called Pangola was shot in the head.

The other victim is Wade Juda, 31, of Guapo.

All victims were taken to the Point Fortin hospital, a stone’s throw away.

They were transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where they remained up to Friday evening.

At Alexander’s home in Techier, his cousin Joel Aqui said Alexander was shot in one of his legs from what he was told. He said he was asleep when the shooting happened and did not have information about it.

Gerald’s grandmother Maizie Gerald, 75, said he got the news of the shooting around 4 am. She considers her grandson a master of all trades.

“I understand he was shot in his belly. I do not know what time he left home last night. I believe it was around 8 pm. I got the call about 4 am today, and since then I have been up. Relatives went by the hospital to look for him,” she said.

John’s mother, Marsha John said he was shot in one of his legs and was stable at the hospital.

SHOT: Rowstin “Wawlo” Alexander. –

No one was at Nico’s as well as Williams’ home when Newsday visited on Friday.

At the scene, residents said they were tramautised and did not want their photos or names published.

They said it seemed a getaway car was nearby, allowing the shooters to flee.

A man said the gunmen made off with an undisclosed sum of cash and personal items.

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr said shootings are uncommon in Point Fortin, so the shooting has shocked the community.

He urged people always to do the right thing and be vigilant “in these difficult times.”

The MP said he was uncertain about the facts and was heading to the victims’ homes to speak with relatives.

SHOT: Sheron Gerald. –

Richards promised to help the families in whatever way he could.

Point Fortin mayor Saleema Thomas also said it was very unfortunate to have to wake up to the news.

“However, Point is not known to be a community with major criminal activities. It has shocked the community,” she told Newsday by phone.

She said she is working closely with the security forces, both municipal and regular police, to improve the borough’s security.

The mayor said they were working together to curb some of the “criminal activities that want to penetrate the borough.

“Security is a number one priority in this borough. As we (burgesses) approach our 42nd anniversary celebrations as a borough, we must continue to promote that.”

No one has been arrested.

Point Fortin police are continuing investigations.