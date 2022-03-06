7 covid19 deaths, 437 new cases

News

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO has recorded seven new covid19 deaths.

In its 4 pm update on Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported the seven new deaths which has taken the country’s death toll to 3,659.

Those who died were four elderly men, two elderly females and one young adult. Five had multiple comorbidities and two each had one comorbidity.

The update also said an additional 437 people tested positive for covid19.

These new cases were detected in samples taken between March 1 and 4.

The number of active cases is 22,258 with 21,560 people in home isolation, 227 in hospital, 34 in step-down facilities. There are 45 patients in state quarantine.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, TT has recorded 130,400 covid19 cases. To date, 104,483 patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 704,140, while 138,058 people received an additional primary dose.

The Health Ministry’s data shows 82.7 per cent of patients entering the parallel healthcare system between July 22, 2021 and March 2 were not fully vaccinated.