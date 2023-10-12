$6m bonus for TSTT managers, workers, says minister

News

Marvin Gonzales

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said TSTT’s board has decided to share $6 million equitably between managers and workers as a bonus payment.

He made the statement during the budget debate in Parliament on Wednesday.

“The entity went through an enormous transformation. A VSEP package was offered to workers and many questioned whether it would remain with us, as part of the communication landscape. TSTT was able to engage in cost-cutting measures, saving the sector over $400 million, including a VSEP programme to separate some of its staff. These stringent but necessary measures resulted in TSTT, for this financial year, reporting a profit before tax of $118 million, a dramatic turnaround in just one year after engaging a restructuring programme.

“As a result of that, I am advised that the board and management of TSTT has taken a decision to pool together $6 million that will be shared equitably among its management and all of its staff before the end of this year in a bonus payment, to recognise the hard work of all the managers and all the staff.”

Gonzales said the company expanded its digital structure in support of government’s digitisation drive while launching a suite of digital services including e-health, e-pay, e-commerce and others.

The minister also said a lot of work had been done for the Meteorological Services of TT.

“For years the radar tower for Brasso Venado was out of operation. I am pleased to report that the civilian construction work that started six or seven months ago will be completed, and the radar to return to full operation by February 2024.

“In addition, the ministry has successfully procured a geo-stationary environmental satellite GO-16 receiving system which will boost the ability of the Met Office to provide reliable weather forecasting for TT, especially given the impact of climate change.”

Gonzales also said the Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL) was positioning itself for the approval of the Solid Waste Management Bill and the other policies and programmes put in place for the management of the solid-waste sector in TT.

He said the landfills at Guanapo, Beetham, and Forres Park were filled to capacity, which could create a serious social and environmental issue for the people of TT.

He said government had put together a National Integrated Solid Waste Management Policy to address this, to include a National Recycling Policy and the Beverage Container Deposit Refund Policy.

“The company is completing its final exercise, the Environmental Impact Assessment study, guided by the EMA, which is expected to be completed by May 2024, and once that is completed, SWMCOL will commence for the very first time in TT, the construction of an engineered landfill.”