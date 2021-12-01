658 new covid19 cases, 19 more deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has recorded another 19 covid19 deaths, reaching a total of 2,177 on Tuesday, with 658 new cases also reported.

In its 4 pm update on Tuesday, it said there have been 72,019 covid19 cases since the arrival of the virus in Trinidad and Tobago in March, 2020.

The update said there are 10,956 active cases, 58,886 patients have recovered and 541 are in hospital.

It said 174 are in step down facilities, 82 are in state quarantine, and 9,583 are in self-isolation.

It said the number of people vaccinated with the first dose of a two-dose regime is 646,047. The number of people vaccinated with their second dose is 601,274, with 43,614 given a single-dose regimen, and 644,888 are fully vaccinated.

It also said 27,026 people have received an additional primary dose. The update said the percentage of patients in the parallel healthcare system who are not fully vaccinated is 89.8 per cent, which is 6,408 of 7,134.

The data reported reflects samples taken between November 28 and 30.