613 new covid19 cases, three deaths

There have been 613 additional covid19 cases, the Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update reported on Thursday.

These results were obtained from samples taken between May 15 and 18.

This brings the total number of active cases to 9,265.

The number of covid19 cases has steadily increased from 214 cases last Monday to 668 cases being recorded last Friday.

For this week the number has increased from 344 on Monday to 509 cases on Tuesday, but dipped slightly on Wednesday, with 434 cases being reported.

The ministry’s update it was also reported three additional covid19 deaths. These brought the total number of deaths to 3,886 as of Thursday afternoon.

These fatalities were three elderly women, all of whom had comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, heart disease, endocrine disease, neurological disease and autoimmune disease.

The update also noted that 712,127 people were fully vaccinated while 687,873 people have received their first dose or no dose of a vaccine.

It was also reported that 153,338 booster doses have been administered.

As of Thursday afternoon 143,789 people have recovered, while 16 people were discharged from public health facilities and there were 286 recovered community cases.

There are 204 covid19 patients at hospitals, 9,031 in home self-isolation and none at transition facilities.