6 held in Icacos, food seized

News

Five Venezuelans and a local are assisting South Western Division (SWD) police with investigations into items the police confiscated during an “intelligence-led exercise” on Monday in Icacos, Cedros.

On Tuesday, a police statement said the officers got a tip-off and stopped a green-band maxi-taxi transporting three men and three women.

Police searched the maxi and discovered 16 buckets containing white cheese, and three crocus bags filled respectively with sausages, cocoa and cassava bake.

The police arrested the occupants and seized the items.

Snr Supt Remy, Supt Cumberbatch, ASPs Nanan and Mathura and Insp Prescott coordinated the exercise. Sgts Rollocks and Harripersad and Cpl Chase led the exercise, which included SWD Task Force police.

Meanwhile, Southern Division police arrested a 30-year-old contractor for having a .380 pistol and two rounds of .380 ammunition during an anti-crime exercise focused on the Barrackpore and Debe districts.

The contractor does not have a firearm user’s licence.

Investigations are ongoing.