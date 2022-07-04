6 held for east Port of Spain protests

News

People throw debris in Sealots on Monday as part of a series of fiery protests in East Port of Spain over the police-involved shooting deaths of three men on Saturday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE –

SENIOR police in Port of Spain Division have confirmed that at least six people were arrested for the fiery protests in and around east Port of Spain on Monday afternoon.

The protests began on the Beetham Highway and quickly spread to Sea Lots and parts of east Port of Spain including Nelson and Duncan streets as angry residents set fire to rubbish and debris to protest the police-involved killing of three men on Saturday.

Police said at least six people were held for the protests as of 2.50 pm.

A senior officer said that as of that time, debris was removed and there was a free flow of traffic on the Beetham Highway, the Priority Bus Route and the Eastern Main Road.

“There are a few little flare-ups on side streets and back roads but by and large, the situation has calmed down tremendously.

“We are hearing about some activity on the Lady Young and one in Piccadilly Street in Port of Spain but as quickly as it starts up we will respond and treat with the situations,” the senior officer said.

The officer also warned residents that any unauthorised protests will qualify as a criminal offence.

The officer said that officers of the Port of Spain Division were working with other units like the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF), the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) as well as the regiment and the Ministry of Local Government.