6 held, 4 guns, drugs seized in police raids

AN anti-crime exercise in three police divisions has resulted in the arrest of six people, seizure of four guns and 45 rounds of ammunition and a quantity of drugs.

The operation done in the Western, South Western and Southern Divisions took place over 14 hours on December 2.

According to a police release, officers from the Western Division Task Force responded to a report of men armed with guns in the River Estate, Basketball Court area and arrested of a 21-year-old man from Cicada Avenue, Diego Martin and a 24-year-old of Powder Magazine.

A Glock pistol loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and a Berretta Pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition were seized.

In the South-Western Division officers searched a house in Boyack Terrace, Santa Flora, where another gun was found and the occupier arrested. Officers also seized what appeared to be a quantity of cocaine from the house.

In the Southern Division, police seized an assault rifle fitted with a magazine loaded with four rounds of 5.56 ammunition at Montgomery Street, Ste Madeleine.

Three men, between the ages of 30 to 40, were also arrested for varying offences by the Southern Division officers.

Investigations into all of these incidents are ongoing.