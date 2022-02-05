6 die of covid19 overnight, lowest daily figure for 2022

Trinidad and Tobago recorded its lowest number of deaths attributed to covid19 and other complications for the year, the Ministry of Health stated in an update on Saturday.

Six patients died representing a considerable decrease in daily fatalities, from a high of 37 reported on January 8. The latest victims were a middle-aged man, three elderly men and two elderly women.

The total number of deaths, according to the Ministry of Health’s count, now stands at 3,454.

The number of daily infections, however, remains high with some 867 cases reported over 24-hours, taking the total number of active cases to 20,283.

Some 458 patients are currently hospitalised. Of the total deaths, 216 were fully vaccinated, while 3,217 were not vaccinated or were partially vaccinated.

Of the non-vaccinated, 390 deaths were reported before May 24, when the first group of people to be offered vaccines became fully vaccinated.

The update indicated 49.6 per cent of the population or 694,625 people are fully vaccinated, while about 705,375 received one or no doses.

