6 covid19 deaths, total crosses 3,900

News

Image courtesy CDC

There were six more covid19 related deaths between Friday and Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,909.

According to the Ministry of Health’s afternoon update, they were two elderly men, two elderly women, one middle aged man and one middle aged woman. All had multiple comorbidities.

There were 393 new cases were recorded from samples taken from May 24 to 27, which brought the total number of positive cases to 160,886.

There were 202 people in hospital, including five in the intensive care unit and three in the high dependency unit at Couva hospital, as well as 9,133 in home self-isolation.

Meanwhile, 15 people were discharged from public health facilities while 269 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 147,593, and the number of active cases to 9,364.