6 arrested in weekend anti-crime exercises

Police arrested six people and found four guns and ammunition during anti-crime exercises nationwide over the weekend.

North Central Division Operational Unit police held Operation Blue Line from around 9.30 pm on Sunday in the St Augustine district.

A police statement on Monday said the officers went to Dookiesingh Street after being told a man had been seen with a gun in a blue Nissan Wingroad. They searched for the car and intercepted it on Bassie Street in Valsayn.

When they searched the car they found a revolver loaded with two rounds of ammunition. One spent shell was also found on one of the two male occupants

The police held the men, a 46-year-old from El Socorro and a 51-year-old from St Augustine.

In the Central Division, a woman reported to police she was at home around 1.15 pm on Sunday when she had an argument with her neighbour, who threatened to shoot her. The statement added that he went to his apartment, returned with a gun, and pointed it at her while making further threats.

Central Division police, on joint patrol with members of the Defence Force, responded. The suspect tried to escape on seeing them, but was held a short distance away.

The police found a pistol loaded with a magazine in his knapsack.

Also in the Central Division, a 50-year-old man from Freeport reported to police that he had an argument with a family member at around 6.05 pm on Saturday.

The relative fired several shots at him, hitting him on the right leg.

The suspect then drove off and the victim was taken to hospital.

Task Force and Freeport CID police intercepted the suspect’s car on Balmain Road in Couva

The police found a revolver loaded with two rounds of ammunition in the car.

Two suspects, a 34-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman, both from Endeavour, Chaguanas, were arrested .

In the Southern Division, members of the Gang Unit on mobile patrol at around 9.15 pm on Saturday arrested a man in San Fernando for having a gun loaded with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing.