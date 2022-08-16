$.5m ransom demand for Caroni man

News

A missing person flyer issued by the police seeking help to find Chris Premoo. – Photo courtesy TTPS

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Caroni police are investigating the reported kidnap for ransom of a Kelly Village welder who was reported missing on August 14.

A senior officer of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit said a team assigned to the unit has been assigned to the case of Chris Premoo, 54, after relatives reported a ransom demand of $.5 million for his safe release on August 15.

Premoo, a welder, of Sieunarine Trace, was last seen leaving his home around 7 pm on August 13, driving his white Kia H100 van (TCM 2661), a police report said.

The following day, around 5 am, relatives said he was missing and a report was made to the Caroni police around 8.30 pm that day.

The investigation switched to a report of kidnapping for ransom after the victim’s sister reported that she had had a call from an unknown man who demanded $500,000 for her brother’s safe return.

According to the report, the caller said no contact should be made with three officers who live in and frequent Kelly Village, nor to the Caroni police. The woman was instructed to raise the ransom in 12 hours and told she would be given proof of life before the drop-off at a designated spot, police said.

Anyone with useful information can contact the police at 555 or 999.