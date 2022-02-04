581 new cases, 15 more covid deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC

FIFTEEN more people have died as a result of complications associated with covid19, with 581 new cases.

In its daily update on Friday, the Health Ministry said the total death figure is now 3,448, while the total active cases now stands at 19,844.

Of the 15 deaths, four were elderly men, five elderly women, five middle-aged men and one middle-age woman. The deceased had comorbidities which included diabetes, hypertension, lung disease, kidney disease, and a history of stroke. Ten of them had multiple comorbidities, four each had one, and the other had no known medical condition.

There are 357 people in hospital, 95 in step-down facilities, 35 in state-supervised facilities and 18,811 in home isolation. Of the 357 hospitalised, 16 are in the intensive care unit and 11 in the high dependency unit.

The update said there are 497 recovered community cases, 41 people were discharged from public health institutions taking the recovered total to 90,606.

The ministry reported that 693,840 people are now fully vaccinated while 113,844 people received their boosters.